Christian County Health Department reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – The Christian County Health Department announced 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its overall total to 300 cases on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The Health Department is currently monitoring 118 active cases.

The Health Department says that 244 cases have been reported since July 2 after the stay at home order was lifted.

There are currently three Christian County residents remain hospitalized with two of those individuals on a ventilator.

The Health Department is asking residents of Christian County to continue practicing social distancing and wear a face mask in public areas.

The Health Department recommends the community to:

• Wear a face mask in public areas and when you are unable to socially distance at least 6-

feet from others

• Wash your hands frequently

• Avoid touching your face

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Practice social distancing

• Avoid situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and

crowded places

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow

• Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces

• Stay home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention