Christian County Health Department announces new leadership

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– The Christian County Health Department Board of Trustees announced Dr. Karen Peak would fill the position of administrator of the health department effective May 1.

The county says it realizes there may be questions and concerns about the change in leadership right now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, CCHD says the current administrator, Cindy Bilyeu, announced to the board of trustees back in December that she planned to retire.

Peak has 27 years of nursing experience, with 19 of those years working in both the State and local public health field.