Christian County Health Department announces new COVID-19 death

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– The Christian County Health Department announced the third individual to die of COVID-19 related causes on Friday, September 4.

According to a press release, the woman was in her 30s.

The Health Department says Christian County has a total of 821 COVID-19 cases with 316 of them being active cases.

Residents are asked to wear a mask in public. The Health Department offers its condolences to the loved ones of the victim.

