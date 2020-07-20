Christian County Health Department announces 28 new COVID-19 cases

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its overall total to 176 cases on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The Health Department is currently monitoring 76 active cases.

According to the Health Department, the amount of active cases of COVID-19 has maxed out the capacity of following up on positive cases and contacts in a timely manner. The department is currently looking for people to interview as potential contact tracers.

The Health Department is asking residents of Christian County to continue practicing social distancing and wear a face mask in public areas.

The Health Department recommends the community to:

• Wear a face mask in public areas and when you are unable to socially distance at least 6-

feet from others

• Wash your hands frequently

• Avoid touching your face

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Practice social distancing

• Avoid situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and

crowded places

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow

• Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces

• Stay home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention