Christian County Health Department: 26 new cases of COVID-19

OZARK, Mo.- The Christian County Health Department is announcing 26 new cases of COVID-19.

These cases were confirmed over the weekend.

Current Christian County numbers:

395 total cases

368 confirmed

27 probable

currently monitoring 169 active cases

One COVID-19 related death

“Of the three-hundred ninety-five (395) total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Christian County since March 17th, fourteen (14) individuals have been hospitalized. At this time, four (4) Christian County residents remain hospitalized, with all four (4) of those individuals currently on a ventilator. Not all of the hospitalized individuals had co-morbidities that contributed to their hospitalization,” a press release states.

The Health Department reminds residents in Christian County that there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location.