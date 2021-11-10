Christian County food pantry searches for volunteers ahead of the holidays

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A food pantry in Christian County is asking the community for volunteers to meet the needs of the local community.

Least of These food pantry says the need for volunteers is high ahead of the holiday season.

“As the holidays are rapidly approaching, we expect to see more families needing help than we’ve ever seen before in Christian County,” said Kristy Carter, Executive Director. “On average, we have 8 new families calling a day requesting food assistance.”

The organization needs approximately 35-40 volunteers to run a food distribution, but only has 5 staff members, making serving the communities needs a difficult task.

“Right now, it is very difficult to function adequately as our current volunteers are struggling to keep up with the demands, said Carter.

Volunteers are needed for food distribution on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings, as well as on days truck shipments arrive.

Anyone 18 years and older can contact David Pearson at David.pearson@leastofthesefoodpantry.org to find out more information about volunteering and potential volunteers can fill out an application at www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org.