Christian County Emergency Management COVID-19 testing site closed due to low demand

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.- A COVID-19 testing site hosted by the Christian County Emergency Management is closing its facility. Organizers say the demand for the site has diminished with so many other testing sites opening.
According to a press release, there has been a 20 to 25% “no-show” rate and weather is now playing a part.
Organizers say they are not sure when or if they will reopen the site. It will depend on if the demand increases and if the facility will have enough staffing.
Click here if you think you've been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms
You are required to fill out the online form to receive a COVID-19 test.
Here are some COVID-19 testing sites currently open:
- Hixson Drug
604 E South St, Ste A, Ozark
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy
1720 West Battlefield Road, Springfield
- Country Mart Pharmacy #73
15720 US-160, Forsyth
- Price Cutter Pharmacy #15
708 S Elliot Ave, Aurora
- Price Cutter Pharmacy
200 Southtowne Blvd, Blvd Hollister