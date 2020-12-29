Christian County Emergency Management COVID-19 testing site closed due to low demand

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.- A COVID-19 testing site hosted by the Christian County Emergency Management is closing its facility. Organizers say the demand for the site has diminished with so many other testing sites opening.

According to a press release, there has been a 20 to 25% “no-show” rate and weather is now playing a part.

Organizers say they are not sure when or if they will reopen the site. It will depend on if the demand increases and if the facility will have enough staffing.

If you think you've been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms you can get tested.

You are required to fill out the online form to receive a COVID-19 test.

