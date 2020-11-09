Christian County court employee tests positive for COVID-19, Justice Center goes back to Phase 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christian County justice Center
Make It Count

OZARK, Mo. – The Christian County Justice Center will revert to Phase 1 due to a court employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Circuit Court of Christian County, the Presiding Judge learned that a staff member had tested positive over the weekend. The judge then ordered the building to operate at Phase 1 for 14 days or until further notice.

Phase 1 means all in-person proceedings in the Justice Center are suspended except:

  • Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a speedy trial, and the rights afforded under section 544.676.3
  • Proceedings pursuant to chapters 210 and 211 pertaining to juvenile delinquency and abuse, neglect, and termination of parental rights
  • Proceedings pursuant to chapter 453 pertaining to adoption
  • Proceedings pursuant to chapter 455 pertaining to orders of protection
  • Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders
  • Proceedings related to petitions for temporary restraining orders or other forms of temporary injunctive relief
  • Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders
  • Proceedings pursuant to chapter 475 for emergency guardianship or conservatorship
  • Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency
  • Oral arguments regarding time-sensitive matters
  • Other exceptions approved by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
  • Proceedings determined by the judge presiding over the case to be most critical.

The court says a notice will be filed in all cases that have to be rescheduled.

Phase 1 also means:

  • Members of the public who are not involved in a court proceeding will not be allowed in the Justice Center
  • The Justice Center will continue operating under social distancing and masking protocols
  • Individuals will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the center
  • Only the most critical in-person proceedings will be held, with a ten-person or less occupancy in the courtroom
  • Teleconferences and video hearings will be used when needed
  • Large venues and common areas will be closed
  • Extra cleaning and disinfecting will occur

This order does not cover municipal courts, and the Circuit Court Building will continue to operate in its current phase.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau