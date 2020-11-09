Christian County court employee tests positive for COVID-19, Justice Center goes back to Phase 1

OZARK, Mo. – The Christian County Justice Center will revert to Phase 1 due to a court employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Circuit Court of Christian County, the Presiding Judge learned that a staff member had tested positive over the weekend. The judge then ordered the building to operate at Phase 1 for 14 days or until further notice.

Phase 1 means all in-person proceedings in the Justice Center are suspended except:

Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a speedy trial, and the rights afforded under section 544.676.3

Proceedings pursuant to chapters 210 and 211 pertaining to juvenile delinquency and abuse, neglect, and termination of parental rights

Proceedings pursuant to chapter 453 pertaining to adoption

Proceedings pursuant to chapter 455 pertaining to orders of protection

Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders

Proceedings related to petitions for temporary restraining orders or other forms of temporary injunctive relief

Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders

Proceedings pursuant to chapter 475 for emergency guardianship or conservatorship

Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency

Oral arguments regarding time-sensitive matters

Other exceptions approved by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Proceedings determined by the judge presiding over the case to be most critical.

The court says a notice will be filed in all cases that have to be rescheduled.

Phase 1 also means:

Members of the public who are not involved in a court proceeding will not be allowed in the Justice Center

The Justice Center will continue operating under social distancing and masking protocols

Individuals will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the center

Only the most critical in-person proceedings will be held, with a ten-person or less occupancy in the courtroom

Teleconferences and video hearings will be used when needed

Large venues and common areas will be closed

Extra cleaning and disinfecting will occur

This order does not cover municipal courts, and the Circuit Court Building will continue to operate in its current phase.