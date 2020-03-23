Christian County confirms second COVID-19 case

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health and the Christian County Health Department confirmed that Christian County has a second case of COVID-19.
The Christian County Health Department said in a release, the new confirmed case is the spouse of the first case.
Christian County has not had any community spread cases.
The two cases had traveled to a nearby state and contracted COVID-19 in a group gathering.
The release said that as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, the Christian County Health Department has conducted 39 total tests.
Of those test:
• Two (2) individuals have tested positive;
• Eight (8) test have come back negative;
• Three (3) individuals who are symptomatic and waiting on testing;
• Twenty-nine (29) tests are still pending;
• Sixty-two (62) people are quarantined. We are following them closely with temperatures being taken twice daily as well as checking for signs and symptoms.