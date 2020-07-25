Christian County businesses can apply for CARES Act funding

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — CARES Act funding is now available to various businesses in the Christian County area.
The Christian County CARES Act Fund Committee says it released an application for qualifying businesses to apply for funds or reimbursements of expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list below are eligibility requirements for the CARES Act program:
- Must be a for-profit, independently owned business or independently-operated franchise, or non-profit organization geographically located within the borders of Christian County
- Businesses must have been established before January 1, 2020.
- Must possess a current city, county, and state license or permit to operate their business.
- Must employ between 1 and 19 full-time or part-time employees, including the owner.
- Must provide receipts or paid invoices for expenditures necessitated by COVID-19 (such as purchases of added safety items, added expenses due to COVID-19, etc.).
- Must use reimbursed funds for operational needs, such as employee safety expenses, lease/mortgage payments, utilities, materials, supplies and services.
- Must comply with local, state, and federal non-discrimination policy, and overall good standing with city and county service providers as of February 1, 2020 (e.g., current on utility bills, no liens or judgments, and prior year(s) property taxes, state and federal taxes).
- To receive assistance with lease/mortgage payments or utilities, the applicant must not have taken a Paycheck Protection Program loan or similar program under the CARES Act.