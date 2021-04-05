Christian County Ambulance District shares plans for new headquarters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Mo.- The Christian County Ambulance District announced Monday plans to build a new headquarters facility in Ozark.

The new location will sit on 4.4 acres in Ozark located at 320 N 20th Street, land purchased by the district in 2020. The new facility will provide a more central location to allow faster response times across the county.

According to a press release, the new location will serve as an administrative headquarters and will also host daily operations, along with crew posting, in approximately 12,000 square feet of space.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now