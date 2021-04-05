Christian County Ambulance District shares plans for new headquarters

OZARK, Mo.- The Christian County Ambulance District announced Monday plans to build a new headquarters facility in Ozark.

The new location will sit on 4.4 acres in Ozark located at 320 N 20th Street, land purchased by the district in 2020. The new facility will provide a more central location to allow faster response times across the county.

According to a press release, the new location will serve as an administrative headquarters and will also host daily operations, along with crew posting, in approximately 12,000 square feet of space.