Christian Action Ministries creates drive-thru food bank in Branson for those in need

BRANSON, Mo.– Christian Action Ministries (CAM) Food pantry is changing how people are getting food to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Branson.

So many people who are involved in the Christian Action Ministries food pantry are at a high risk to get Coronavirus, and the pantry is helping by bringing food directly to those who need it, without having them to wait inside or be around crowds to get it.

The drive-thru service is also being used by Christian County, but only by scheduled appointment. If you live in Christian County and need food, please call Least Of These at 417.724.2500, Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM to complete an application over the phone.

The food pantry is airing on the side of caution for families who use their service, and the staff and volunteers who help run it. Starting today, CAM is doing curbside assistance for anyone needing food to prevent any unneeded person to person contact to be proactive in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The executive director of Christian Action Ministries Kevin Huddleston tells us exactly how families can now come and get the food they need.

Board Chairman Jim Lawson says, “There was a lady that came by. And we thought she was going to get food, and she brought us a truckload of food. She said that CAM had helped her before, and so she wants to help out.”

Executive Director Kevin Huddleston says, “We decided it was probably important to take measures to protect our clients and many volunteers and staff.”