Chris Louzader named new co-host on “98.7 The Dove” with Kevin Howard

SPRINGFIELD — Longtime Ozarks radio and TV personality Chris Louzader will be the permanent co-host along with Kevin Howard for “Kevin & Chris In The Morning” on 98.7 The Dove starting January 3, 2021.
The radio duo joined KOLR10 Daybreak to make the announcement Friday.
Louzader, who is also known as “Chris The Critic” as a movie reviewer, has filled in as a co-host with Kevin Howard in the past few weeks.
“It’s going to be a contest: Who knows more about nothing?” Louzader told KOLR10.
You can hear “Kevin & Chris In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5-10 AM starting January 3.