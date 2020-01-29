Chinese New Year celebration at Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) is celebrating the Chinese New Year all week this week.

There are over 500 Chinese students at MSU that are celebrating the year of the rat through food, music, and dancing.

Today, the festivities kicked off with martial arts, dance performances and dumpling cooking workshops.

Brad Bodenhausen, International Programs Department at MSU, says the highlight of this week is Saturday at 5: 30 p.m., Feb. 1, because that is when the Chinese New Year Banquet will be hosted. Students will get a chance to share their culture at the banquet.

“A main goal for families during what they call the Spring Festival is a chance to spend time together as families, to travel, to be with each other, enjoy food, and the holiday celebration,” Bodenhausen said. “They just kind of slow down and enjoy that time, and that’s something I think we could take to heart here as well.”

Tickets to the banquet will be $15 a person