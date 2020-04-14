Children’s wellness clinic set up in Springfield for medical needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jordan Valley set up a mobile health unit for children’s wellness visits.

If you have an appointment, your car is your waiting room.

When it’s time for your visit, you head into the mobile unit.

Doctor Kayce Morton tells us the Jordan Valley Clinic is considered a “well clinic,” and everyone is screened before going inside.

This mobile unit gives parents extra peace of mind.

“Our big drive is that we still need to see these kids,” said Dr. Morton. “Even though they’re not sick, we need to see well kids too, and the vaccinations are still really important. Seeing your doctor is still really important, and although we’re stressing social distancing and all the things you need to do to stay safe, we’re still stressing that we need to see our kids.”

Morton says the mobile unit is disinfected between visits, and they are following CDC guidelines by wearing masks.

Morton told us they have talked about taking the unit into other areas to help people who can’t make it to the clinic.