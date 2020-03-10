Children learn about disabilities through Disability Awareness Day

Monday, elementary school kids had an opportunity to experience first-hand what a special ability student goes through every day.

Ozarks First’s Frances Lin attended the hour-long “disability awareness day” event at Hickory Hills Elementary School.

“We went through some special activities to learn about autism and people who are different from us,” said Kinley Simpson, a 4th grader at Hickory Hills Elementary School.

Simpson learned a lot about her peers with disabilities today, saying “being different isn’t completely easy.”

“We really want our students to be able to create relationships with people that are different with them, someone that may have a disability,” explained Lizzie Lalonde, a special education teacher at Hickory Hills Elementary School.

Lalonde said this is the first time the school organized a disability awareness day, and “they could be a generation to grow up and be totally okay with someone with a disability.”

There are six stations set up around the gym, each representing a different disability.

The classes go through them one by one, with a very hands-on learning experience.

“Hearing impairment, speech and language impairment, learning disability, physical impairment, and then vision impairment,” Lalonde said.

There was also a station that had kids come up with things we all have in common, which Lalonde says the goal is to “realize that we’re more alike than different.”

“We all are humans, we all have to live with food and water,” said Parks Butler, a second grader at Hickory Hills Elementary School.

He said the exercises opened his eyes to others who are different.

“It’s tough to see when you have a disability that helps you not see, you have to work hard and pay a lot of attention when you have a disability,” Butler said.

“You can maybe hang out with those people more and be more caring for people who are like that,” said Simpson.