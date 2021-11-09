Springfield Juvenile shot at park Tuesday Evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several emergency units responded to a scene near Grant Beach Park and Pool in Springfield Tuesday evening.

According to Lieutenant Nelson Kibby of the Springfield Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on West Webster Street, where a juvenile was shot.

Officers believe two groups of children got into an argument with each other that escalated into a fistfight that led to one of the juveniles pulling a gun and shooting one of the juveniles.

The juvenile that was shot was taken to the house on West Webster street by car, where EMTs then transported the injured juvenile to the hospital.

The juvenile is in stable condition.

At this time, the police department does not believe there is any danger to the public.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident and speaking to several witnesses and asks that anyone with information call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810, or place an anonymous tip at 417-869-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is released.