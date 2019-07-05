Child porn arrest for Polk County man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A Polk County man has been arrested by the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.

James Edward Schroer, 41, of Cove. He faces 30 felony counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He is being held at the Polk County jail on $500,000 bond.

The AG’s office says its special agents seized three phones, two computer hard drives, two tablets, three SD cards, and 12 flash drives from his home.