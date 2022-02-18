TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Authorities are searching for a child reported missing in Taney County on Friday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said the child was last seen near the water at Beaver Creek. MSHP was called in to aid the search at around 1 p.m.

Information about the child is not yet available at this time.

McClure said the search has been suspended for tonight but will resume tomorrow morning.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.