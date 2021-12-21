Child killed by vehicle in Dallas County

LONG LANE, MO— A 2-year-old child was killed yesterday in Dallas County after running under a vehicle.

According to the crash report, the child ran under a truck as it was being driven forward.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

