Child killed by vehicle in Dallas County

LONG LANE, MO— A 2-year-old child was killed yesterday in Dallas County after running under a vehicle.
According to the crash report, the child ran under a truck as it was being driven forward.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
by: Jason BrasierPosted: / Updated:
