Child ID kits offered at free event this weekend in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College is partnering with Soloman Masonic Lodge #271 to offer parents a way to have a little extra peace of mind.

A free child ID event with MoCHIP is happening at Lincoln Hall on the OTC campus Saturday, January 22, 2022, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Each family will get a USB device with a child’s:

  • Physical description
  • Photos
  • Digital fingerprints
  • Contact information

The packet will also contain dental impressions and scent specimens for search dogs. This is all information that would help emergency personnel find a child if they were missing. The data won’t be stored. The event is open to people of all ages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau