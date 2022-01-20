Child ID kits offered at free event this weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College is partnering with Soloman Masonic Lodge #271 to offer parents a way to have a little extra peace of mind.

A free child ID event with MoCHIP is happening at Lincoln Hall on the OTC campus Saturday, January 22, 2022, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Each family will get a USB device with a child’s:

Physical description

Photos

Digital fingerprints

Contact information

The packet will also contain dental impressions and scent specimens for search dogs. This is all information that would help emergency personnel find a child if they were missing. The data won’t be stored. The event is open to people of all ages.