Child dies in Webster County house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A child has died after a trailer home caught fire in Webster County on Monday, Jan. 11.

According to Chief Rich Stirts of the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, they got to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a grandfather outside of the home with burns on his lower body. The grandfather told them there was a boy inside.

Stirts said the firefighters found two deceased dogs in their first search and later found the 3-year-old boy’s body in the bathroom of the home.

The house suffered “significant damage” and the scene is still under investigation.

As of 4 p.m., a coroner is on the scene investigating the death while the fire marshall is investigating the fire.

Fire in Webster County

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now