Child dies in Webster County house fire

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A child has died after a trailer home caught fire in Webster County on Monday, Jan. 11.

According to Chief Rich Stirts of the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, they got to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a grandfather outside of the home with burns on his lower body. The grandfather told them there was a boy inside.

Stirts said the firefighters found two deceased dogs in their first search and later found the 3-year-old boy’s body in the bathroom of the home.

The house suffered “significant damage” and the scene is still under investigation.

As of 4 p.m., a coroner is on the scene investigating the death while the fire marshall is investigating the fire.