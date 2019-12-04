Child deceased after fire from a candle left burning

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — On the mobile home fire in Eastern Missouri that killed a 7-year-old boy.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was a candle that was left burning after a power outage.

7-year-old Jaxon Parks was found dead inside his grandmother’s home early Saturday in Moscow Mills which is about an hour northwest of St. Louis.

Nine others were able to get out of the mobile home before firefighters arrived.

Jaxon’s father, Devin Parks, said he and his family had been staying at his parents’ house to get back on their feet.

He said he tried to save his son but couldn’t find him.