Child critically injured when shots fired in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) – Kansas City police say a child was critically injured when someone shot into a vehicle.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the child, who is believed to be under the age of 10, was riding in a vehicle Tuesday evening when another car drove by and shots were fired.

An office duty police officer reported the shooting in east Kansas City and a short time later, 911 received a report of someone inside a vehicle being shot. Police found the vehicle about three miles away in Independence Becchina says the child is hospitalized in critical condition.

No further information was released.