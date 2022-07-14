NIXA, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a car crash after a Dodge Charger ran a red light in Nixa Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. July 13, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Northview Drive in Nixa to investigate a crash.

According to the MSHP, investigators found that a 16-year-old driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound at high speeds and ran a red light, striking the side of a Toyota Sienna minivan, which was traveling westbound at the intersection.

The 9-year-old boy was in the Sienna and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Sienna, Ashley Finley, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 12-year-old girl who was also in the Sienna suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Two people were in the Charger. The driver of the Charger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Spenser Davis, 18, was a passenger in the Charger and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers live in Nixa.