Two chihuahuas found during dog dump in Missouri test positive for parvo

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Two Chihuahuas being cared for at the Taney County Animal Control tested positive for parvo on Wednesday, June 16.

The animal control said the dogs with parvo are on their way to a veterinarian in Nixa for treatment. Along with the Chihuahuas, two other dogs tested positive for parvo and are on the way to another facility in Stone County.

These Chihuahuas are a part of the several Chihuahuas being found in Taney County.

According to the animal control’s Facebook page, the dogs are assumed to be abandoned because of a parvo outbreak and “explains why there were no puppies.”

Chihuahuas have been found across Southwest Missouri and the Taney County Animal Control is housing approximately 50 of the dumped dogs.