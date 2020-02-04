CHIEFS UPDATE: Mahomes honored at Disney, “Red Snow Day” for Wednesday, and Derrick taking care of doggies

Chiefs Return To KC, While Mahomes Goes To Disney

KANSAS CITY, Mo (Missourinet).– The Chiefs returned to Kansas City a day after winning the Super Bowl. Head coach Andy Reid, carrying the Super Bowl trophy, led the team off the plane. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with the team, as he went to Disney World in Orlando to lead a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his MVP duties. Mahomes was joined by a 10-year-old Austin, Texas boy named Nathaniel in the parade as part of the Make-A-Wish program. A newly installed sign inside Union Station proclaimed the Chiefs ”World Champions!”

Meanwhile at Disney World… pic.twitter.com/4UWH96uRuR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Chiefs Super Bowl Gear Hot Item

KANSAS CITY, Mo (Missourinet).– Soon after the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years, stores began selling Super Bowl championship gear. At Dicks Sporting Goods in Liberty, Missouri, fans were wrapped around the building and they were still open after 1 a.m. Liberty Police tweeted out, the streets are congested and “lines are long at each store. Please be patient and remember we are all Super Bowl Champs!”

The streets around @Academy and Dicks Sporting goods are very congested. The lines are long at each store. Please be patient and remember we are all Super Bowl Champs! pic.twitter.com/l28eRGjR6U — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) February 3, 2020

'Red Snow Day" For Chiefs Parade Tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo (Missourinet).– Kansas City will have a Super Bowl championship parade tomorrow. Most KC metro area school districts have canceled classes, labeling it a “Red Snow Day” to allow students and staff to attend the parade. The temperature high is forecast to be 27 for the parade with a 60 percent chance of show showers. An estimated eight-hundred thousand attended the Royals’ parade and rally after winning the 2015 World Series.

Chiefs Player Pays For Adoption Fees At Local Shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo (Missourinet).– The KC Pet Project announced Derrick Nnadi is celebrating the Super Bowl victory by covering adoption fees for all dogs at the local shelter. It applies to all dogs that became available on or before the day of the big game. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle helped his team secure the NFL championship against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

44 pets left the shelter today (38 dogs and 6 cats) with new families and up to 30 more are going home tomorrow! Of the 109 dogs that qualified for the sponsorship, around 40-50 of those dogs will still be available after tomorrow, which is incredible. Thank you @DerrickNnadi! pic.twitter.com/dTIzoBGTDy — KC Pet Project (@kcpetproject) February 4, 2020

