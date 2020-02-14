Chiefs returning to St. Joe for training camp

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are returning to their summer home in St. Joseph, Missouri. The team reached a three-year deal that would make Missouri Western State University the home of Chiefs training camp through the 2022 season. The agreement includes an option to extend the partnership an additional two years after 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community this summer, and that we will remain there for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Our team researched and reviewed a number of viable options over the past six months. Through those meetings and discussions, we unanimously decided to return to St. Joseph.”St. Joe has been a popular site for fans in the Kansas City area and the state to watch Chiefs practices.

To accommodate the team and the increase in the number of fans, Missouri Western is making updates to their facilities. This includes the development of a new seating area on the north end of the existing practice fields to better accommodate Chiefs fans who are viewing practices. These improvements are already underway and are being completed through a collaboration with the city of St. Joseph and Buchanan County. In addition, the university is taking steps and working with others to renovate Scanlon Hall in preparation for housing Chiefs players, coaches, and staff. These updates will benefit both the club and the university students.

The Chiefs have held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University every year since 2010 when the club returned its training camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years. The 2020 edition of Chiefs training camp will mark the 11th-consecutive year at the home of the Griffons. Of the five total training campsites used throughout franchise history, the 11-year tenure in St. Joseph is the third-longest at any one location.

Dates and additional details for 2020 Chiefs training camp will be announced on www.chiefs.com in mid-June.

