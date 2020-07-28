Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of Royals less than a month after signing historic extension

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Mahomes keeping him around through 2031. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. ESPN.com reported the deal is worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(CBS SPORTS).– Patrick Mahomes is having quite the year. The 24-year-old quarterback recently led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV, garnering Super Bowl MVP honors in the process, and then went on to land the richest contract in sports history — by way of a 10-year deal worth upwards of $503 million. His good fortune didn’t stop there though, as he’s now been named part owner of the Kansas City Royals, the team announced on Tuesday, making for a rather robust 2020 in the Mahomes household.

Below is the official statement from the Royals:

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” John Sherman, Chairman and CEO of the Royals, said in an official statement. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete wand become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

For his part, Mahomes couldn’t be happier.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” he said. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

It makes sense Mahomes would have interest in owning a baseball team, considering he was groomed in the sport before ultimately taking his talents to the gridiron. His father, Patrick Mahomes, Sr. was a major league player for the Minnesota Twins from the early 1990s to the conclusion of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2003, basically having raised Mahomes in MLB dugouts for much of his childhood — making him no stranger to the inner workings of a baseball club. While it’s yet unclear just how much of the Royals he now owns, the fact is it’s yet another childhood dream come true, and for a most-deserving individual.

“[Mahomes has] proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture,” Sherman added. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”