Chiefs fan who ran route into parking meter says Mahomes ‘overthrew’ the pass

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF)– Larue Bell left the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship parade with a bruised chest, ego and a story to tell.

What he didn’t know is there was video of his epic fail of an interaction with one of his heroes — and that it would go viral.

Bell said Patrick Mahomes pointed him out in the crowd as he was riding down the parade route and tried to lead him on a pass. But what Bell didn’t see coming was the parking meter.

The Super Bowl MVP tweeted out to his fans trying to find out if the “dude who hit the parking meter was okay.”

FOX4 tracked down the Chiefs fan who was at the parade with his wife and four children. Bell said he’s heartbroken he didn’t get the football, but he walked away without any broken ribs.

“I just got caught by surprise. I was running the route OK. He overthrew the ball. He overthrew it. I was trying to make up for it by going for it, and I hit the pole.”

The football bounced off a truck, and another fan grabbed the ball before Bell was able to get up with help from his 11-year-old daughter.

Bell went to his work Thursday in St. Joseph, Missouri, unaware there was video of the incident or that fans were jokingly responding to Mahomes’ tweet that it was “a hit on a defenseless receiver.”

He overheard a group of employees laughing about it in the break room and had to let them know it was him.

Bell hopes to one day meet Mahomes and get another chance at running a route free of parking meters.