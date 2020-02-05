Chiefs faithful flock from the Ozarks to parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the second time in five years, Kansas City will host a championship parade, this time for their beloved Chiefs.

It’s no secret that the day after the Super Bowl is one of the least productive days of the year. Millions across the country call into work the next day, or use a “sick” day to recover from the closest thing pro sports has to a holiday.

However, Chiefs fans likely held off on burning that personal time off until the middle of this week. That’s because Kansas City scheduled their parade for Wednesday, meaning nearly one million fans could flood downtown KC for a party 50 years in the making.

Many of those people will be making the trip, including several from the Ozarks. KOLR10 caught up with some of them on Tuesday in advance.

After crossing a few things off the to do list… Anna and Adam Jones will be spending their day off among Chiefs Kingdom, celebrating Sunday’s Super Bowl win over the 49ers… but they’ll be waking up earlier than they would for a day of work.

“Due to work schedules, you never know how it’s going to work. Well, today, on Tuesday, I found out that we were going to go about 10 a.m,” says Adam.

“We have to pack still, take the little one to my moms to watch him tomorrow, then head up to Kansas City. We’ll probably leave my mom’s at like two in the morning though to get up there. Probably about 4 or 5 o clock,” Anna says.

That’s early, and yes it’s going to be cold, but it’s not stopping them from making a memory.

“Yeah, it really won’t matter in 10 years when I’m thinking about, ‘hey I was at that parade… with like a million of my best friends,” Adam says.

Speaking of friends, just five years ago, Dan Waisner and Steve Gallo went to the Royals championship parade. Now they are headed back to KC for another, and they are wasted no time making their plans.

“After Damien Williams scored that last touchdown, we were pretty much — it was a lock. I booked a room immediately just to make sure we’re in for tonight because we’re driving up tonight. To have my three teams win within five years is pretty awesome man. I’m on top of the world,” Gallo says.

With a nice decade for Missouri sports teams, it sounds like the Show-Me State is catching the hang of this parade thing.

“It’ll be a sea of red, so we won’t be able to find each other. We’ll stick tight, because everybody will be wearing a 15 jersey,” says Waisner.

The Kansas City Police Department is wanting to make people aware of seven different “child reunification” stations along or near the parade route.

UPDATED child reunification stations tomorrow:

Grand Avenue Temple – 205 E. 9th St.

Police Headquarters – 1125 Locust

Church of the Resurrection Downtown – 1601 Grand

Tent – 18th and Grand

Tent – 20th and Grand

Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City – 2301 Main#chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 4, 2020

The parade starts at 11:30 A.M. For information on the parade route and more, click here.