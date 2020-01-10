Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Travis Kelce questionable for Texans

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
kansas-city-chiefs-football-helmet-element_1436881102683.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday.

Jones showed up on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day.

Jones did not practice Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he’ll play.

Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.” He also is questionable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories