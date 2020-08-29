Chicken company donates to those impacted by Hurricane Laura

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After Hurricane Laura devastated the gulf coast, Tyson Foods makes sure those impacted are getting the supplies they need.

Tyson Foods Derek Burleson says they usually donate to those in need, but this time, things will be done differently so everyone will be safe.

“This time around, we’re not necessarily sending out cook teams but rather putting together these different trailers full of a different mix of products to really target those local communities that are in need that are in South Louisiana,” said Burleson.

According to Burleson, Tyson will continue tracking other communities impacted and send more help where it is needed.