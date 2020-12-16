Chicken company donates large amount of food to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Food Harvest (OFH) received nearly 7,000 pounds of chicken from Smart Chicken.

OFH said protein items are one of the most requested products from its network of 270 food pantries and feed programs.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for families facing hunger, especially right now as they experience the effects of COVID-19,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “Thanks to Smart Chicken, we’re able to provide healthy, nutritious protein to children, families and seniors just in time for the holiday season.”

Since April, Brown said OFH has provided $25.5 million worth of food and funds to its network of hunger-relief organizations.

“We’d like to thank the local grocers for encouraging folks to purchase additional product that gets passed through for this donation,” said Joe Horvath, account manager of Smart Chicken. “We’re grateful to be able to help provide food to the families of southwest Missouri during this time.”

Horvath said this donation is a part of Smart Chicken’s 18th annual Smart Giving Holiday Challenge campaign.