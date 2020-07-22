Chewy.com to open giant fulfillment center in Missouri and hire 1,200 workers

America’s job crisis is over, says one of the nation’s top economists. “We’re basically at full employment,” said San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday. “That’s very good news.” Williams believes the U.S. economy is “back on track,” and the Fed deserves a lot of the credit for the dramatic turnaround. (President Obama […]

MISSOURI (Missourinet).– Online pet product retailer Chewy, Inc. has announced plans to open a new 800,000 square foot eCommerce fulfillment center in the Kansas City suburb of Belton. A press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office says the company expects to hire more than 1,200 workers.

“We are thrilled to open our first fulfillment center in Missouri and continue to grow our team. We’re so excited to be a part of this community and look forward to having a presence in the region,” says Diane Pelkey, Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at Chewy.

According to the Kansas City Star, the Missouri Development Finance Board on Tuesday approved $2.8 million in bonds to help finance the project. The Missouri Department of Economic Development has also given Chewy nearly $4 million in incentives from the Missouri Works program.

The newspaper says Chewy expects its new jobs to pay an annual average wage of at least $32,641.

“Now more than ever, Missouri’s innovative businesses, logistics infrastructure, and talented workforce are critical to our economy,” Gov. Mike Parson says. “Chewy’s decision to expand in Belton and create new jobs for Missouri families is a testament to our ongoing business strengths as we work to recover from COVID-19. We welcome Chewy to Missouri and look forward to working together as the company grows and invests in our state.”

Founded in 2011, Chewy has more than 15 locations across the U.S. and the new Belton operation at Southview Commerce Center will be one of the largest fulfillment centers in its network by square footage. Belton has a population of about 23,000 residents.

“I am delighted that Chewy, Inc. has chosen NorthPoint Development’s Southview Commerce Center, in the great city of Belton, to be home to its newest eCommerce fulfillment center,” Belton Mayor Jeff Davis says. “This 800,000-square-foot project will complete the Commerce Center and bring more than 1,200 new jobs to our community. I know that I speak on behalf of the City Council when I say how excited we are about the opportunities this project creates for our city.”

The distribution center is scheduled to open by June 2021.