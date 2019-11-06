Cherry Street widening project expected to be done in mid. January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An east Springfield road widening project has been delayed for several months.

Cherry Street between Barnes and Oak Grove was scheduled to be reopened this week.

It’s been closed since last May.

However, we’re learning that construction will continue through at least mid January of 2020.

We saw several people asking about the project today on social media.

So we called our local MoDOT office to find out the reason for the delay.

Engineers say AT&T utility lines weren’t reconstructed in time.

That held up CU workers, who were trying to relocate gas and water lines which pushed back concrete and asphalt road work.

Assuming the weather is good this winter crews hope to have stormwater and sidewalk improvements done by early next year.