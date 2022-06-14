SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission held the annual County Flag Day celebration to honor the establishment of the U.S. flag dating back to June 14, 1777.

The celebration included a presentation from the Ozark Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, a musical performance by the Courthouse Chorale and a proclamation given by the Commission.

The Sons of the American Revolution honored the Commission with awards for the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution Medal.

“Taking a moment on Flag Day to celebrate the birth of our flag helps bring us together as a people under our common banner which still represents freedom for all people over which she waves,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner, Bob Dixon. “We encourage all citizens of Greene County to pause, remember and give thanks for our flag and all the freedoms she represents.”