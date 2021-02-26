Charity Challenge Blood Drive’s final day to give blood and support non-profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today is the Charity Challenge Blood Drive’s last day at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. Through this drive, you help save lives and give to a participating non-profit of your choice at the same time.

CBCO says this week has been successful – and it helped out during a critical time.

“I know they’re running low. I heard it on the radio, and got an email that they need blood of every type,” blood donor Charloette Lay said.

Lay is donating at CBCO to save a life – not just humans, though.

“I did look over the list of charities, and I am a total animal lover. So, the Eden charity will be my choice. I have four cats.”

Through the Center’s Charity Challenge Blood Drive, donors have a variety of non-profits they can choose to support, such as the Least of These Food Pantry, Ozarks Food Harvest and Habitat For Humanity.

“We get together non-profits for the benefit of us both,” CBCO media relations Chris Pilgrim said. “They recruit their constituents that come in and give blood, and we in turn give one of the charities $1,000 to spend on whatever they like.”

Pilgrim says the second place charity gets $500.

Two lucky donors will also win a $250 gift card from a drawing.

“We expect to get around 40 to 50 donations per day here in our Center during this promotion, and we have achieved those goals. We have high hopes that it’s going to end up the week with a bang.”

It’s a result Pilgrim is hoping for, especially now.

“This winter storm hit… for two weeks we were down probably over a thousand donations during that time,” Pilgrim said. “So, what it’s done is it’s severely depleted our resources and our reserves. And we’re using this week with relatively nice weather to pick things back up.”

He says it’s a goal that requires collaboration.

“By attracting an audience that we don’t necessarily communicate with on a regular basis, we are able to up our donation rates a little bit hopefully, and it occurs at just the perfect time.”

Adam Swenka helped put together the prizes for this blood drive – that includes the money and gift cards.

Swenka’s daughter received blood when she was born, and it helped save her life.