LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect has been named and charged in the homicide investigation in Lawrence County.

James Pride, 40, is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of a 53-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Pride and the woman knew each other.

The cause of death is still unknown, and an autopsy is scheduled for May 26.

