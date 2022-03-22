SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man from Nixa has been charged in a deadly assault-turned-homicide near Glenstone and Sunshine in January.

Jasmin Hopkins, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jeffrey Brent at the Rumor’s Cabaret.

Springfield Police say they were called to the parking lot of Rumor’s just before 1:30 a.m. on January 30, 2022. Brent was found suffering injuries from an assault. Brent was taken to the hospital but died on February 20.

Investigators with Springfield Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Hopkins as a suspect. Officers arrested him on March 21.

Hopkins was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Springfield Police say they are still investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).