Charges filed in arson and homicide case in Stone County

GALENA, Mo. – A 30-year-old woman from Reeds Spring has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with a Stone County arson and homicide on Saturday (11-16-19).

Elizabeth Rose Horn is being held without bond in the Stone County Jail and is set to appear in court Friday (11-22-19), according to online court records.

A probable cause statement filed in the case states that Horn told officers “I killed someone today” as she was being booked into the jail on suspicion of arson charges after she was arrested “acting suspiciously” near the scene of a house fine on OO Highway in Stone County.

There were no injuries at the fire scene but deputies followed up and discovered 74-year-old Walter Scott died in his home on Core Wood Lane in Stone County.

Scott was found with numerous stab wounds in the chest and a belt around his neck, the probable cause statement says. The document also states that bloodstains were seen on Horn’s clothing as she was being booked into the jail. An investigator wrote that the stains were “consistent with what I had discovered at the crime scene.”

