Several charges dropped in Springfield shooting at Club Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Charges against two men over a Springfield shooting at Club Rodeo back in August 2020 have been dropped.

According to Lacon Smith, with Smith Criminal Justice, the shooting victim gave “several statements,” saying her client, 27-year-old Dimitri Dudley, was not the person who shot them during the shooting.

On Nov. 23, the victim told prosecutors that Dudley left the scene in the vehicle behind him, never had a gun and never saw him shoot at any time.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office’s charges, according to Smith, stemmed from a firearm being found in the vehicle Dudley and Montavius Warren, 25, were riding in after the shooting. Warren was driving the vehicle and Dudley was a passenger.

After the statements from the victim, all charges except unlawful possession of a firearm were dropped.