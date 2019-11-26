Charges dropped in girl’s death; witnesses won’t cooperate

by: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – A southeast Missouri prosecutor has dropped murder charges in the death of a 15-year-old girl, citing a failure of witnesses to come forward.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker told KFVS-TV that charges could be re-filed against 29-year-old Isaiah Lane of St. Louis if new information comes forward in the death of 15-year-old Madison Robinson.

Madison was shot to death in August in Cape Girardeau. Lane was charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

Madison’s mother, Yameka Robinson, believes that there are witnesses to the killing, but they’re refusing to cooperate out of fear of retaliation.

