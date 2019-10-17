Charges dismissed in deadly St. Louis gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another at a St. Louis gas station.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Shannon Taylor was set to go on trial this week on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Taylor was accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Gerald Alfred and wounding Emmanuel Wesseh in October 2017 at a Shell gas station. Charges documents say Taylor opened fire after Wesseh shoved him.

Taylor told police that Wesseh had fired a gun. But surveillance video showed that Wesseh and Alfred’s hands were empty.

A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, and Taylor’s lawyer declined to comment.

