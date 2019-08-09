Charges could be filed as soon as Friday afternoon against Walmart armed man

ORIGINAL STORY: Springfield Police arrest armed person at Walmart on Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ozarks First reporters are still gathering information from the Springfield Police regarding an incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. Republic, where on Thursday a man walked in with a tactical rifle, leading to the store’s evacuation.

According to a conversation with an SPD spokesperson on Friday, the Greene County Prosecutor has first-degree terroristic threatening charges pending against the gun carrier, who has now been identified as 20-year-old Dmitry Andreychenko.

PD says if the prosecutor decides to file those charges officially, it could be done as early as this afternoon.

While Thursday, officers said the young man was wearing a body-armor vest, on Friday they said the vest was actually a “tactical vest” that could support body armor.

There’s still no information on what type of gun Andreychenko was carrying.

PD said the former firefighter who allegedly held Andreychenko at gunpoint until police arrived has not been charged with anything.

