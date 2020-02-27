Charcoal plant faces heavy fines for safety and health violations

BRANSON, Mo. — A Georgia-based charcoal manufacturer with plants in Branson and Summersville is cited for exposing its workers to safety and health hazards.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is recommending nearly $340,000 in fines against Royal Oak Enterprises.

OSHA found 19 violations at the Branson plant and 10 at the Summersville plant.

Including electrical and forklift hazards and exposing workers to silica dust.

The company has 15 days to comply or contest these allegations.

