SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monday night (4/18/22), City Council gave the go-ahead to a $4.6 million project to reconstruct Division Street between Glenstone and National.

Frequent drivers of this stretch have likely noticed Division can be a bumpy ride, so much so that the city says it will have to tear up the roadway to stabilize what is underneath.

A neighbor told OzarksFirst Monday afternoon she’s happy to see the city investing in this part of town.

“They’ve been doing a lot of work on it, so it’s a little bit tighter. but yeah, it can be hard coming out of Weller Street,” said Cheryl Royston as she played with her grandkids at Smith Park.

She says she’s noticed the uneven pavement.

“A lot of potholes…it’s pretty rough,” said Royston.

The city plans to widen the roadway by three feet, giving drivers some extra breathing room. First, though, the pavement and patches covering Division now will have to be dug up and repaired.

Project manager Andy Haase says anything less would just be a band-aid.

“We’re going to have the same settlement problems and the same potholes,” said Haase. “So really, the only way to treat this is by completely replacing the pavement and actually treating the separated cells and stabilizing it.”

The project also includes adding sidewalks to the north side of Division.

The south side sidewalks along Smith Park will soon be replaced with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path.

Haase says the improvements work well with the City’s focus on beautifying some of Springfield’s major corridors, while also creating more walkable space.

“With us going in and already doing improvements to the area, we thought it would be a great time to provide just a better connectivity for all users of the right away,” said Haase. “That way, we can support our commitment to complete streets,” Haase says. “So, we’re not only providing access for pedestrians, but also better connectivity for bicyclists as well.”

The project will be funded through a quarter-cent sales tax renewal passed by voters in 2019.

The City hopes to start construction by late spring or early summer.

Detours are still being worked out.