Chamber-affiliated committee questions residency of two Springfield council candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — A Springfield group is asking the city to determine whether two brothers running for local office belong on the April ballot.

On Wednesday, a lawyer for the “Springfield Good Government Committee” — an affiliate of the Greater Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and local homebuilders association — sent a letter to the city clerk asking officials to determine whether mayoral candidate Marcus Aton and his brother, General Seat A candidate Alexander Aton, have lived in Springfield long enough to be eligible for office.

The city’s charter requires candidates to have lived in Springfield to be a qualified voter and resident of the city “for at least two years immediately prior to his or her election appointment.” When they file for office, candidates must sign an affidavit declaring they’ve lived in the city for that time frame.

But the letter from the committee outlines instances gleaned from public records where the Aton brothers were registered to vote using a Rogersville address until 2020, when they changed it to a Springfield business address on East Cherokee Street.

Marcus Aton also paid personal property taxes related to the Rogersville address in 2019, and Alexander made a $1 political donation to Andrew Yang’s campaign using that address as well, according to the letter.

