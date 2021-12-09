CFO grants $300,000 to 10 child care agencies in the Ozarks during worker shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rural child care facilities in the Ozarks are getting some help to survive worker shortages.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks granted a total of $300,000 to 10 different agencies.

CFO officials said the goal of the Ozarks Early Childhood Support Grant Program is to “reduce barriers to quality child care so parents can return to work or maintain employment.”

CFO Director of Communications, Aaron Scott, said the program is funded by an anonymous donor with a passion for improving the economic outcomes of residents in rural communities.

“Over the past several months we’ve learned how much of a barrier that childcare presents to returning to the workforce for working parents,” Scott said.

Ozark Action, Inc. is one agency that was granted more than $44,000.

Executive Director for Ozark Action, Inc., Terry Sanders, said they have head start programs in Bakersfield, Grovespring, and Houston.

“With a head start, if we cannot maintain our approved daycare and childcare adult to children ratios, we can’t have children in the centers,” Sanders said. “That’s the last thing we want to see happen is the inability to provide the service to the families that count on us.”

Sanders said while helping children prepare to enter kindergarten is the priority, they also help parents maintain a job.

He said this money will help keep their staff positions filled and their doors open.

“We increased all of our pay scales across the agency, across every program, about a month and a half ago,” Sanders said. “This will help fill the void. In some cases, we went on a leap of faith that we would come up with the money to support everything that we were doing.”

Below is a list of all of the agencies that were awarded money:

