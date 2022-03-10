SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for a variety of specialty grants.

Most of the “Field-of-Interest” grants are open now through May 12. The applications are open to 501(c)3 nonprofits or organizations with similar tax-exempt statuses, such as school districts, government entities, and faith-based organizations:

The Lennie Cloud Fund for the Hearing Impaired Grant Program: Two $500 grants are available to nonprofit agencies within the CFO’s service area of central and southern Missouri to assist individuals with impaired hearing through equipment, programming or training.

The St. Francis Fund Grant Program: $1,500 is available to support animal-welfare needs in Springfield and Greene County.

The Smith Atwell Girls Recreational Grant Program: $500 is available for proposals that empower and encourage girls and young women in Greene County to be involved in athletic and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Wounded War Veterans Grant Program: $2,000 is available as a single grant to fund projects that serve the needs of wounded war veterans in southwest Missouri through equipment, programming or training.

For more information and to begin the application process click here.